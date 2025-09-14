Insider Buying: Staude Capital Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF) Insider Acquires A$76,450.00 in Stock

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$76,450.00.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. Staude Capital Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

