Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $16,439.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,439.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,941,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,004,565. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of MLP stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 81.82%.The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $198,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.0% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth about $52,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Report on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.