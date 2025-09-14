Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $39.44 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $922.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

