Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $234,000 Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKLO. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,387 shares of company stock valued at $37,967,315. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

