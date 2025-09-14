HMS Capital Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $68,097,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $13,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AHR opened at $42.66 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.