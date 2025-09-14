Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.1%

HLT opened at $275.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.34.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

