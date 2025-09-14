Head to Head Comparison: Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) versus Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 19.42% 40.49% 26.95% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 1 13 9 1 2.42 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Deckers Outdoor and Stage Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $137.89, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Stage Stores”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $4.99 billion 3.52 $966.09 million $6.52 18.17 Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Stage Stores on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand name; and footwear under the AHNU brand name. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

