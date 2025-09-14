Head-To-Head Comparison: AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppTech Payments and Intellinetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $276,000.00 21.82 -$18.51 million ($0.48) -0.38 Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.90 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -2.08

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppTech Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppTech Payments and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Volatility & Risk

AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppTech Payments beats Intellinetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.