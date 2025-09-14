Head-To-Head Analysis: Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Concorde International Group (NASDAQ:CIGL)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concorde International Group and Senstar Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concorde International Group $10.49 million 7.30 -$83.64 million N/A N/A Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.95 $2.64 million $0.22 20.55

Profitability

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Concorde International Group.

This table compares Concorde International Group and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concorde International Group N/A N/A N/A Senstar Technologies 13.49% 13.44% 9.93%

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Concorde International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Limited is an integrated security services providers that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions. In 2014, we were awarded “The Business Model Innovation Award” by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. In 2015, we were awarded the “Best Innovative Use of Infocomm Technology Award” by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (“SiTF”). In 2016, we were awarded the “Most Innovative Use of Infocomm Technology (Private Sector-SME) Award” by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (“IMDA”, formerly known as Infocomm Development Authority) and the SiTF. In 2017, we were awarded the “IP Awards” by the World Intellectual Property Organization — Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (WIPO-IPOS). In addition, in 2017 The Nanyang Technological University of Singapore recognized our innovative solution by publishing it as a case study entitled “The Transformation of Concorde Security Pte Ltd” via its Nanyang Technoprenuership Center. In the same year, the Singapore Management University and Harvard Business Publishing Education also recognized our innovation by publishing a case study entitled “Main Case: The Resilience of a Disruptive Innovator: Concorde Security”. From 2018 to 2019, in recognition of our solution in transforming the industry, the IMDA approved our solutions in the Singapore government’s Industry Transformation Map Pilot Programme. From 2020 to 2021, in recognition of our technology and solutions, we were included in the “Pre-approved IT solutions vendor” under the category of security, by the IMDA. From 2022 to 2023, in recognition of our technology solution, the IMDA approved our solutions in the Singapore government’s Advanced Digital Solutions (ADS) under the Small Medium Enterprises Go Digital Programme. With these awards and recognitions, we believe we are one of the leading solution providers in Singapore. Through the integration of our patented technology solution, we help our clients reduce costs and enhance security. Since our establishment in Singapore in 1997, we have built a track record in the professional security community by consistently providing high-quality security manpower. Recognizing manpower sustainability our ever-advancing society, in 2014, we decided to transit into a security solution services company using our innovative business model. With our patented technological innovation, we deliver a higher level of security performance while requiring fewer personnel. Traditionally, a 24-hour shift would necessitate at least three guards for coverage. Our solution involves deploying CCTV cameras, sensors, and other IoT devices at our clients’ premises to enable remote access control monitoring and management. These devices are integrated and controlled through our mobile command vehicles, known as “I-Man Facility Sprinters (IFS),” which patrol a cluster of client sites within a defined radius. This proactive approach enables swift responses to any incidents that arise. Consequently, our clients have experienced a reduction in the required on-site guards from three to two or even fewer, thanks to the efficient utilization of these technologies. The implementation of CCTV cameras, sensors, and other IoT devices has not only minimized human errors but has also decreased the overall need for additional personnel. Our specialists, tasked with operating the IFS, undergo rigorous training to efficiently handle the diverse technologies and respond adeptly to various situations. This approach not only enhances their skill sets but also contributes to a better work-life balance for our team members. As a result, we have received numerous awards in Singapore, recognizing our innovative technology and our contribution to producing the next generation of reliable security solutions. Anchored by our patented technology applications and pioneering solutions, we provide top-tier security and facilities management services to commercial, financial, industrial, and governmental customers in Singapore. We offer a range of services to enhance security and safety: (1) i-Guarding Services; (2) Man-Guarding Services; and (3) Consultancy and Training Services. Our i-Guarding Services leverages technology to increase efficiency, with a mobile platform and cluster® aggregation model of higher skillset workforce. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our i-Guarding Services accounted for 96.75% and 98.66% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, our i-Guarding Services accounted for approximately 98.09% and 99.09% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. Man-Guarding Services employs trained security officers to maintain safety and deter unlawful activities. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our Man-Guarding Services accounted for 0.82% and 1.22% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, it accounted for 1.41% and 0.24% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. Consultancy and Training Services provide expert guidance tailored to clients’ needs. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our Consultancy and Training Services accounted for 0.59% and 0.12% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, it accounted for 0.50% and 0.67% of our consolidated revenues, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, our revenue from others accounted for 1.84% of our consolidated revenue, and this was related to a one-off sale of security consumables. There were no such sales in the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. We have gained recognition for our disruptive innovation in the integrated monitoring of properties, assets, and building service systems. This ensures round-the-clock surveillance for complete security and operational efficiency. This achievement is made possible through our suite of intelligent security solutions, known as “I-Guarding Services.” One of our flagship services, the groundbreaking “I-Man Facility Sprinter (“IFS”),” is a mobile vehicular platform that revolutionizes security and facility maintenance services. These pioneering solutions not only improve workers’ compensation, skill sets, and working conditions but also redefine the overall business landscape of the industry. Our company’s second flagship product is the “Intelligent Facility Authenticator (“IFA”).” The IFA is an innovative solution that leverages advanced kiosk technology to enhance security and streamline visitor management. In response to the challenges of limited manpower and rising costs, the IFA system automates the issuance of secure passes and access cards, eliminating the need for physical human interaction. It works by sending secure pass-icons to visitors, verifying their identity upon entry, and dispensing access cards with varying levels of security clearance. This technology not only enhances security within buildings but also offers efficient visitor management services, making it a game-changer in industries where kiosk adoption is increasing. Ultimately, IFA represents a significant advancement in security access control without relying on human intervention. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, more than 83% and 98.73% of our revenues were generated by annual recurring contracts, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, more than 96% and 85% of our revenues were generated by annual recurring contract, respectively. 99% of our clients were based in Singapore. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, our top two customers, People’s Association at One Tampines Hub and People’s Association at OnePunggol accounted for approximately 6% and 6% of our total revenue, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, our top two customers, Singapore University of Technology and Design and People’s Association at OnePunggol accounted for approximately 10% and 8% of our total revenue, respectively. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, our revenue generated by annual recurring contract increased by 11% from 85% in fiscal year 2022 to 96% in fiscal year 2023 as we continued to focus on securing recurring contracts to ensure long-term financial stability and growth. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, our top two customers, Singapore University of Technology and Design and People’s Association at OnePunggol accounted for approximately 8% and 7% of our total revenue, respectively. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, our top two customers, Ceva Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd and JTC Corporation, accounted for approximately 10% and 10% of our total revenue, respectively. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

