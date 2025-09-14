Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,191,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $78.57 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

