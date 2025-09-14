GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GRI Bio Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of GRI Bio stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. GRI Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.59.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31). As a group, research analysts predict that GRI Bio will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRI Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GRI Bio from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

