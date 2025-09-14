Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RWR opened at $101.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

