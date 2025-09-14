Garde Capital Inc. Sells 214 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWN opened at $175.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

