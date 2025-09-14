Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

