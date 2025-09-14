Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 523.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 37.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 288,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.