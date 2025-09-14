Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

