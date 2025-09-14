Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $60,717.60. Following the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $573,065.28. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 3.6%

Freshworks stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

