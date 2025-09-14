Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Critical Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.63 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.25 Freightos $27.16 million 5.51 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -6.84

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Freightos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freightos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenet Fintech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenet Fintech Group beats Freightos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

