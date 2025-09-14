Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $411,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.