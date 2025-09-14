Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

