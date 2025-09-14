EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.38%.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,587.95. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in EPR Properties by 235.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

