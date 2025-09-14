Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $68,000 Investment in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE BBAI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

