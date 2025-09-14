Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,522 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

