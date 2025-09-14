DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Down 4.1%

DraftKings stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,662 shares of company stock worth $35,460,274. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

