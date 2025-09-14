Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after buying an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after buying an additional 257,941 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.