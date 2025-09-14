Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.89. 2,566,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,036,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.90 million and a P/E ratio of -137.59.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,726,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

