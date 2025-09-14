Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2025

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTXGet Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.89. 2,566,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,036,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.90 million and a P/E ratio of -137.59.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,726,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.