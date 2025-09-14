David Todd Stevens Sells 13,035 Shares of First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) Stock

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 13,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $325,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,500. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First National Bank of Groton Price Performance

Shares of First National Bank of Groton stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.50. The First National Bank of Groton has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Get First National Bank of Groton alerts:

First National Bank of Groton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First National Bank of Groton offers various banking products and services in New York. The company provides personal checking accounts and personal saving accounts; and business checking, savings, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, which includes home mortgage and equity, auto, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and personal home loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank of Groton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank of Groton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.