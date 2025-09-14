David Todd Stevens Sells 13,035 Shares of First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) Stock

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 13,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $325,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,500. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of First National Bank of Groton stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.50. The First National Bank of Groton has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $38.05.
