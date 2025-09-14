DarkIris Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DKI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 17th

DarkIris’ (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 17th. DarkIris had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded DarkIris to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

DarkIris Stock Up 13.6%

About DarkIris

Shares of NASDAQ:DKI opened at $7.09 on Friday. DarkIris has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”).

