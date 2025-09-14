CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Jonathan Huberman Sells 25,000 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,283,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,092. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jonathan Huberman sold 25,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Huberman sold 15,807 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $72,712.20.

On Friday, August 29th, Jonathan Huberman sold 40,057 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,855.93.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jonathan Huberman sold 96 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $427.20.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Jonathan Huberman sold 16,225 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $72,201.25.

On Monday, August 25th, Jonathan Huberman sold 2,815 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $12,526.75.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.85 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 112.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

