Croda International (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £151.08 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 6 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,518 per share, for a total transaction of £151.08.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Steve Foots bought 6 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 per share, for a total transaction of £152.34.

On Monday, August 4th, Steve Foots purchased 3,815 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,617 per share, with a total value of £99,838.55.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,987 per share, with a total value of £149.35.

Croda International Price Performance

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 2,498 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,654.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,876.79. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Croda International ( LON:CRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,133.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.