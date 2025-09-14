Critical Contrast: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Omnicell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.36 -$42.71 million ($1.66) -13.18 Omnicell $1.11 billion 1.31 $12.53 million $0.50 63.66

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Omnicell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -16.83% -2.26% -2.10% Omnicell 2.01% 4.27% 2.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnicell shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Omnicell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fulgent Genetics and Omnicell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Omnicell 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Omnicell has a consensus target price of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Omnicell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Omnicell beats Fulgent Genetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

