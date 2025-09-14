Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. $NCDL

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCDL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NCDL opened at $15.33 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

