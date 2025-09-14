Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,955,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9%

Unilever stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.