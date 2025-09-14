Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Itochu Corp. $ITOCY

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itochu were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Itochu by 6,003.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itochu alerts:

Itochu Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. Itochu Corp. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $121.59.

Itochu Profile

Itochu ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 billion. Itochu had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

(Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itochu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itochu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.