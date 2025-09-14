Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AGI opened at $32.97 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.