Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 142,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

About Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Clearmind Medicine worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

