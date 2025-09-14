Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 142,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.18.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine
About Clearmind Medicine
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clearmind Medicine
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.