City Center Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $120.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
