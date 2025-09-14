City Center Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,987,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after buying an additional 40,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,508 shares of company stock worth $28,428,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $307.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.26 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

