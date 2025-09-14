City Center Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in LCI Industries $LCII

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

