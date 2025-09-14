Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average of $365.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

