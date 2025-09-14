Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 435 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Veralto were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

