Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $767,000 Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ciena were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,065,000. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 33.0% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after buying an additional 208,509 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,221,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 680,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $131.15 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,791.92. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

