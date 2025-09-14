Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $654,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $61.66 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

