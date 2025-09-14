Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ATI were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ATI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ATI by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ATI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $1,235,746.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,565,048.24. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,841 shares of company stock worth $5,567,645. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

