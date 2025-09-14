Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in monday.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in monday.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of monday.com by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

monday.com Stock Up 0.1%

monday.com stock opened at $191.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.40, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $166.22 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

