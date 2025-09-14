Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 532 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $76.53 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

