Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia Bush sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,066. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $21.81 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,052,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 710,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 1,265,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 672,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

