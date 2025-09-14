Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia Bush sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,066. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8%
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $21.81 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
