Carbine Resources (ASX:CRB) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Carbine Resources Limited (ASX:CRB – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00.

Carbine Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Carbine Resources Company Profile

Carbine Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for silica sand and other minerals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Muchea West Silica Sand project comprising a granted exploration licence and a mining licence application covering a land area of 102 square kilometre located to the north of Perth.

