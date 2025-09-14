Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $73,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

