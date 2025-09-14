Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

